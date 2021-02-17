Conservative radio firebrand Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

Limbaugh's wife Kathryn announced the news of his death on Limbaugh's own long-running syndicated talk show on Wednesday, a little more than a year after Limbaugh first shocked viewers with the news that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

The Rush Limbaugh Show made its nationally-syndicated premiere in 1988, and in the decades since its host became hated by liberals and beloved by conservatives for his contentious views. Several Republican politicians over the years credited him with boosting their popularity and organizing their voters. After Newt Gingrich led congressional Republicans to their first takeover of the House of Representatives in decades, he and his cohort named Limbaugh an honorary member of the class of 1995. Following Limbaugh's lung cancer announcement last year, President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the midst of the annual State of the Union.