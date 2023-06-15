RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 CR: Paramount +; https://www.instagram.com/p/CtfiG-fpec1/ yarasofiapr Verified • Las Vegas, Nevada yarasofiapr's profile picture Verified Long Post Alert!!! Aprox a week and a half ago I started to feel ill…. I couldn't keep food in my stomach between severe diarrhea and vomit my body rejected everything. I was so dehydrated I fainted, fell flat on my face, shat my pants all at the same time…... I was like “THIS IS IT”. Hours later somehow i found some strength in me, got up, cleaned up and went to ER…Doctor said that I had a MF Demon Virus that Came Straight From Hell and its having a MF party in my stomach (he didnt say it like that, thats just how I heard it) lol So After IVs, antibiotics, special diets, etc. I got better almost a week after….. Finished treatment next morning Woke up feeling great but I noticed half my face was completely swollen looking like the jigsaw from the movie Saw…. So went back to ER and found out I had allergy reaction to the medicine…. So i got steroids shots etc etc…… Now Everything is back to normal…. Im so ready to be back to work, perform alongside my co-werkers and maybe just maybe “play a game” ( in my jigsaw voice) JK lol…. Please DO NOT FEEL SORRY I’M GOOD NOW. The reason im writing this is bc i wanted to put it out there so people dont ask me “what happened?” When they see me…. Not to be rude its just i dont want to re-live the worst days of my Life…… Thank You to those who were there for me and literally saved my Life!!!!! You know who you are!! My unsolicited advice to y’all is you can have EVERYTHING but if you dont have your HEALTH as priority in your life you are FUCKED!!! Go check yourself more often and take damn pills if you need them!!!! I know it sucks with all this PHARMACEUTICAL MONOPOLY inflating costs and shit….. but we gotta find ways…. We just do…… 40m

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Yara Sofia went to the emergency room. | Credit: Paramount+; Yara Sofia/Instagram