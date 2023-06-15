RuPaul's Drag Race star Yara Sofia 'shat' her pants, went to hospital for 'MF demon virus that came straight from hell'
RuPaul's Drag Race alum Yara Sofia just gave a very Yara Sofia recap of her recent trip to the hospital that, unfortunately, got progressively worse before it got better.
According to a Wednesday evening Instagram post, the season 3, All Stars 1, and All Stars 6 competitor went to a Las Vegas emergency room after battling a mysterious virus she attributes to demonic forces from hell.
"Aprox a week and a half ago I started to feel ill…. I couldn't keep food in my stomach between severe diarrhea and vomit my body rejected everything. I was so dehydrated I fainted, fell flat on my face, shat my pants all at the same time…... I was like 'THIS IS IT,'" the 39-year-old Puerto Rican beauty wrote in the caption of a photo showing her arm attached to IV tubes.
The post continued: "Hours later somehow i found some strength in me, got up, cleaned up and went to ER…Doctor said that I had a MF Demon Virus that Came Straight From Hell and its having a MF party in my stomach (he didnt say it like that, thats just how I heard it) lol So After IVs, antibiotics, special diets, etc. I got better almost a week after….. Finished treatment."
But, Yara said the following morning she "woke up feeling great but I noticed half my face was completely swollen looking like the jigsaw from the movie Saw," which prompted another trip back to the emergency room.
"Found out I had allergy reaction to the medicine…. So i got steroids shots etc etc…… Now Everything is back to normal…. Im so ready to be back to work, perform alongside my co-werkers and maybe just maybe 'play a game' ( in my jigsaw voice)," she continued. "Please DO NOT FEEL SORRY I'M GOOD NOW. The reason im writing this is bc i wanted to put it out there so people dont ask me "what happened?" When they see me…. Not to be rude its just i dont want to re-live the worst days of my Life."
Yara went on to thank her loved ones who saved her life by caring for her, and ended the post with a serious bit of life advice.
"You can have EVERYTHING but if you dont have your HEALTH as priority in your life you are F---ED!!! Go check yourself more often and take damn pills if you need them!!!!" she implored. "I know it sucks with all this PHARMACEUTICAL MONOPOLY inflating costs and s---….. but we gotta find ways…. We just do."
Since making her Drag Race debut on season 3, Yara quickly became a fan-favorite competitor, and even won her season's Miss Congeniality title in 2011, after finishing in fourth place following an emotional lip-sync performance where she broke down in tears on the Main Stage. Later, on All Stars 1, Yara paired up with fellow Drag Race legend Alexis Mateo for the team-based competition, and finished fourth again.
On her most recent season, Yara won the first All Stars 6 challenge before being eliminated on the fourth episode. Kylie Sonique Love, who eventually won AS6, offered sweet words of support in the comments under Yara's hospital post: "I'm glad you are feeling better love," she wrote.
Read Yara's full Instagram post about her ER incident above.
