"Last week I got married to some guy I met on Grindr," Yvie shared alongside a sweet photo of her smooching her husband.

"Last week I got married to some guy I met on [dating app] grindr.... Now, I have A LOT of strong opinions about the institution of marriage but you can hear all about those on my Strange Love tour," the 30-year-old wrote in the caption of her post alongside images of her smooching her new husband, Doug Illsley. "For now I'll just say that I love [Doug] and I'm so happy to be his hersband."

After becoming a staple on the Denver drag scene (where she bonded with future season 14 winner Willow Pill), Yvie rose to international prominence on season 11 of Drag Race in 2019, which she won following a lip-sync battle with current Canada's Drag Race hostess Brooke Lynn Hytes, who offered a sweet "Congratulations!!!" in the comments section of her sister's post, later commenting with a joke about Illsley's height: "Also how tiny is that lady?!"

"In a lot of ways, you're going to see a more evolved form of Yvie than people have ever seen before," Yvie previously told EW in an interview for our 2022 All Stars 7 cover story. "I tried to really have fun going into Drag Race this time. I think people are going to get to see me actually enjoying myself, not actively trying to tear my sisters' heads off."

