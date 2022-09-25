The upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 star said that "everything is in the early stages" and that she anticipates being back to her "normal self in no time."

"Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!" Kornbread said in a post shared across her social media pages.

The drag superstar — who made her-story alongside her season 14 sisters Willow Pill, Bosco, Kerri Colby, and Jasmine Kennedie as the largest group of trans women to ever compete at one time on Drag Race — also urged her fans to prioritize their health with cancer screenings.

"I say this to let everyone know that no matter how young you are PLEASE GET REGULAR check ups. I'm glad I caught mine at this stage," she finished. "A lot of health things will be changing for me and I'm grateful for all the support. Ready to get back to the stage again!"

Drag Race voiced support for Kornbread in the post's comments, including Deja Skye, Lala Ri, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Trinity The Tuck, Mayhem Miller, The Vivienne, Kandy Muse, and season 3 winner and All Stars 7 contestant Raja, who wrote, "much love to you baby girl."

Kornbread quickly became a fan-favorite queen earlier this year, after winning season 14's first maxi challenge with an epic performance of an original rap song — complete with a hilarious prop milk carton featuring a missing person ad for former Drag Race judge Merle Ginsberg. She later exited the competition early after injuring her ankle during production.

Kornbread 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queen and 'Hocus Pocus 2' star Kornbread reveals cancer diagnosis | Credit: VH1

"It was a process, it was a journey, but I've had time to gather my thoughts on everything and figure out my next steps," Kornbread previously told EW in her season 14 exit interview. "I want to do more TV and movie appearances ... I ain't stopping here; I'm going to still act a fool on Twitter. I got nothing but time, now!"

Since filming season 14, Kornbread was cast in a supporting role in Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 alongside fellow Drag Race alums Ginger Minj and Kahmora Hall — all of whom portray drag versions of the Sanderson Sisters witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) in a scene set in a Halloween costume contest.

"I sat with Kahmora all night. We had no monologues, no long moments, me and Kahmora sat up in this hotel going over this one line for hours because she did not know which route she wanted to take. The person you saw on TV is a very real human being," Kornbread told EW about practicing a single line with her Drag Race sister who memorably bombed a season 13 acting challenge. "Kahmora had me up, going over this line, saying it 17,000 ways, and we get to set, she did not do what we did, she did it completely different — which was great, what she did was phenomenal — but it was nothing we practiced!"

