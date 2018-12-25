Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Prince William and Kate for Christmas: See the photos

Jessica Derschowitz
December 25, 2018 at 10:25 AM EST
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — who married earlier this year and are expecting their first child together in 2019 — joined fellow members of the British royal family in attending a Christmas Day service on Tuesday at Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Others in attendance included Prince William and wife Kate, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Keep clicking to see more photos of the royals on Christmas Day.
A very royal Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — who married earlier this year and are expecting their first child together in 2019 — joined fellow members of the British royal family in attending a Christmas Day service on Tuesday at Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Others in attendance included Prince William and wife Kate, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Keep clicking to see more photos of the royals on Christmas Day.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
Queen Elizabeth II
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Stephen Pond/Getty
Prince William; Kate, Duchess of Cambridge; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and Prince Harry
Stephen Pond/Getty
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Stephen Pond/Getty
Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
Stephen Pond/Getty
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
