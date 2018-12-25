Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Prince William and Kate for Christmas: See the photos

A very royal Christmas
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
Queen Elizabeth II
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Stephen Pond/Getty
Prince William; Kate, Duchess of Cambridge; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and Prince Harry
Stephen Pond/Getty
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Stephen Pond/Getty
Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
Stephen Pond/Getty
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
1 of 12
Advertisement