Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Prince William and Kate for Christmas: See the photos

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — who married earlier this year and are expecting their first child together in 2019 — joined fellow members of the British royal family in attending a Christmas Day service on Tuesday at Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Others in attendance included Prince William and wife Kate, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Keep clicking to see more photos of the royals on Christmas Day.