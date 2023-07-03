The actress and erstwhile talk show host posted to Instagram a screenshot of herself and Madonna in 1992's A League of Their Own.

Rosie O'Donnell says Madonna is 'good,' 'very strong,' and 'recovering at home' after hospitalization

Rosie O'Donnell is giving fans of Madonna some casual updates on the pop icon's health.

O'Donnell posted a pic on Instagram of herself and Madonna in a scene from A League of Their Own, the 1992 baseball comedy during which they became friends. In the comments section, worried Madge lovers asked after her, following the singer's hospitalization for a "serious bacterial infection" last week.

A League Of Their Own, Rosie O'Donnell, Madonna, Film Still Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna in 'A League of Their Own' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

"Remember when?" O'Donnell captioned the pic.

One fan asked the former View cohost for an update on Madonna, to which O'Donnell replied, "She is recovering at home. She is very strong in general."

Another expressed hope that the "Like a Prayer" singer was okay while dismissing concerns about her postponed tour. "She's good," O'Donnell reassured them, with a heart emoji.

Though Madonna and O'Donnell became fast friends on the set of A League of Their Own, the pair have had their fare share of fallings-out. Now, however, they seem to be on good terms again.

O'Donnell's Madonna updates come after fellow pal Debi Mazar shared that the Queen of Pop was on the mend.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.