Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker split after more than 2 years of dating

Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker have split after more than two years of dating, according to PEOPLE.

A source close to the U.S. senator from New Jersey said he and Dawson are no longer an item but remain good friends. The two began dating in 2019, after crossing paths at a political fundraiser in 2018.

The pair sparked romance rumors after they attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen together in New York. In March 2019, Dawson confirmed her relationship with the lawmaker when approached at an airport, calling Booker a "wonderful human being."

Most recently, Dawson accompanied Booker to President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C., in January 2021. Later that year, the actress called her beau the "Ted Lasso of the Senate" when asked to share her thoughts on Chris Redd's impression of Booker during a recent Saturday Night Live cold open.

While Dawson didn't take any offense to Redd's impression, she contended that the comedian didn't get it "quite right," telling TMZ, "I'm really looking forward to someone doing an impression that actually really comes off like Cory. So I'm throwing it out there, a little idea: He's literally like the Ted Lasso of the Senate, so maybe do something that's kind of a spin like that?"