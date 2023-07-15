Rosanna Arquette crashes car into Malibu shopping center

The Pulp Fiction actress was transported to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a Malibu shopping center after she mistakenly pressed the gas instead of the brakes, police confirmed to EW.

The Pulp Fiction and Desperately Seeking Susan star was transported to a local hospital as "a precautionary measure" after the Tuesday morning crash, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told EW on Friday. There were no other injuries reported.

The LASD could not confirm the name of the shopping center, but the The Malibu Times identified it as the Point Dume Village shopping center, and reported that the actress took out three pillars while attempting to park her car.

"She was a little shook up about what happened," Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told the outlet, which posted video of the aftermath on Twitter.

Representatives for Arquette did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Fox News reported that the cause of the crash was "pending investigation," but that the driver had no impairment due to drugs or alcohol.

Arquette is the eldest sibling of actors Richmond Arquette, Patricia Arquette, David Arquette, and Alexis Arquette, who died in 2016. The actress was most recently seen on the television mini-series Florida Man.

