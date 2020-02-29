Ronan Farrow reveals he and Taylor Swift bonded over #MeToo advocacy

Image zoom John Lamparski/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

You can officially call Ronan Farrow a Swiftie.

On Friday, when asked on Twitter whether or not he was a fan of Taylor Swift, Farrow said that he is, "big time."

"I am framing the letter she wrote me about Catch and Kill," he writes.

The connection between Farrow and Swift isn't as random as you may think, aside from years of tweeting about and at each other. Farrow has made a name for himself as a journalist exposing serial sexual abusers by elevating victims' voices as seen through his New Yorker exposé on Harvey Weinstein which helped spark the international #MeToo movement. His book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators details the challenges he faced in researching, reporting, and ultimately publishing the piece on Weinstein for The New Yorker after the piece had initially been killed at NBC News.

And Swift was featured on the cover of TIME's Person of the Year 2017 as part of the Silence Breakers, the group of women who spoke out against sexual assault and harassment, after a Denver radio DJ named David Mueller assaulted her by reaching under her skirt and grabbed her. After she spoke up about the assault, Mueller was fired. He turned around and sued Swift for millions in damages, so she countersued him for $1 and testified about the incident. "I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance," she told TIME. Farrow made the TIME 100 list the following year for his investigative journalism.

But here's hoping that Farrow also means he's a fan of her work as an artist, because imagining him dancing around his home to "The Man" is just too good.

Related content: