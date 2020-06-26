Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault charges

On Tuesday, Jeremy — real name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt — was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in separate incidents dating back to 2014. During his appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, he was ordered to remain in jail after bail was set at $6.6 million. The defense requested to lower that amount, but at least 25 additional women have come forward with new sexual misconduct allegations against Jeremy since Tuesday, EW has confirmed. Those incidents remain under investigation, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office.

The current charges against Jeremy, 67, include three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. Uncharged allegations include raping one woman and forcibly penetrating another woman in 1989, raping a woman in 1997, forcibly orally copulating and raping a woman in 2006, raping a woman in 2010, orally copulating a woman in 2016 when she was too intoxicated to consent, and committing a felony sexual battery by restraint against a woman in May 2020. None of these reports resulted in charges but are under consideration for use as potential evidence. If Jeremy is convicted of all crimes as charged, he would face a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

A message posted on Jeremy's official Twitter account earlier this week stated: "I am innocent of all charges. I can't wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support."

Jeremy is best known as a pornographic film star. But he has also appeared in mainstream movies including Boogie Nights, The Boondock Saints, and Ghostbusters. He's also made cameo appearances in countless music videos, comedy videos, and video games.