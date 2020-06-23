Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting four women

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in separate incidents dating back to 2014, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday.

Charges against Jeremy, born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, include three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. The district attorney’s office declined a case against Jeremy, 58, due to insufficient evidence stemming from an alleged incident in 2016.

EW has reached out to Jeremy's agent and manager for comment.

Although Jeremy is well-known as a pornographic film star, he has appeared in mainstream movies including Boogie Nights, The Boondock Saints, and Ghostbusters (as an extra in the latter film). He's also made cameo appearances in countless music videos, comedy videos, and video games.

Jeremy's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles and will be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson, of the sex crimes division.

Prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million. If Jeremy is convicted of all crimes as charged, he would face a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.