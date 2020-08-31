Adult film star Ron Jeremy facing 20 additional sexual assault charges

The ongoing criminal complaint against Jeremy — real name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt — was amended to include the new charges dating back to 2004. The new charges include six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim, and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

The alleged victims' ages range from 15 to 54, and the new charges span 16 years. The most recent incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 1 when Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood. Six other sexual assaults allegedly happened inside a West Hollywood bar and another in the bar’s parking lot. In June 2004, Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita.

Jeremy's legal representatives did not immediately return EW's request for comment.

In June, Jeremy was charged with and pled not guilty to three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. Arraignment is scheduled for Monday. If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.