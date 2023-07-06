Robyn's days of dancing on her own are officially over.

The 44-year-old Swedish pop-star best known for her hit singles "Dancing On My Own" and "Call Your Girlfriend" just revealed that she's a mother. The announcement came via an adorable shot of a blonde toddler posted to Instagram.

"My time is yours 4-ever Tyko," she captioned the shot of her blue-eyed toddler. Commenters reacted with shock and congratulations. The photo came as a surprise to longtime fans as Robyn has previously made no reference to the baby and rarely comments upon her personal life. The international pop sensation also isn't active on social media, with her prior Instagram post dating back 37 weeks.

Portrait of Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, Humo's Pop Poll de Luxe, Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium, 3rd March 2008. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images) Robyn | Credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty

Robyn hasn't released music since 2018's Honey. Ahead of the album release, Robyn, who's been singing since the age of 12, told EW that she enjoyed both the anonymity of her hiatus as well as the excitement of releasing new music.

"I'm already longing for when I have time to make more music," the singer said. "I've enjoyed this period of me being a little bit more anonymous in my bubble. That doesn't mean I'm not going to enjoy touring and seeing my fans, but it's a different type of environment."

The album addressed elements of Robyn's personal life, including a brutal breakup and the death of her friend and collaborating producer Christian Falk.