Cheer up with an exclusive clip from Robin Williams' new posthumous YouTube channel

The laughter comedian Robin Williams brought to our lives is coming back when we most need it.

On April 1, the official Robin Williams' YouTube channel will launch, featuring moments from his most memorable stand-up shows and interviews with his friends and family. EW is exclusively premiering one of the first five clips to be featured on the channel, his iconic musing during the 1978 special, Robin Williams: Off the Wall.

"You're only given a little spark of madness. If you lose that, you're nothing," he says in the clip, a line that has been oft-pointed to as a motto to live by since his death in 2014.

After his humble beginnings in the San Fransisco stand-up scene and a breakout role in Happy Days spin-off Mork and Mindy, Williams rose to greater fame in film roles like Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Jumanji. He won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing therapist Sean Maguire in 1997's Good Will Hunting. In 2018, TimeLife, the same group that now brings us this YouTube Channel, came out with a massive 50-hour collection of the late comedian’s work. Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, a documentary that dug deep into the trials and triumphs of Williams, came out that same year.

"My father didn't always feel like he was succeeding. But he was the most successful person I know," Williams' son Zachary says in the HBO documentary.

Image zoom

The YouTube channel is a partnership between Time Life and the Robin Williams Estate. A new clip of or about Williams will be uploaded each week through the end of June during the channel's initial launch. Watch one of the videos and the trailer teasing other clips above.

