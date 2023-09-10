The couple have been together since 2005.

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has officially tied the knot with Amber Laign.

Roberts confirmed the news in a Sunday Instagram post featuring two photos of the couple in gorgeous white wedding dresses worn for their "magical" backyard ceremony. The newlyweds celebrated their big day with family and friends at an enchanted garden-themed reception.

"An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception," Roberts captioned the pictures. "Ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

Prior to Roberts' post, their wedding news was announced via the Instagram account for their dog, Lil Man Lukas. The Tibetan Spaniel Papillon mix was pictured in a bowtie with the caption reading, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?…… yes…. married!!!"

The couple have been together since meeting in 2005, and decided to take the next step after proposing to one another over a plate of calamari in 2022.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet… I'm saying 'yes' to marriage. We're getting married this year," Roberts announced during the Jan. 2 GMA broadcast. "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but… it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

Since then, the couple have openly celebrated their journey to the altar, both on social media and the Roberts co-hosted show.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign

In August, the then-fiancées celebrated their upcoming nuptials live on the air with a GMA hosted bachelorette party. Joined by special guest presenter Niecy Nash, they received touching gifts including a cutting board inscribed with Roberts' favorite family recipe from her mother. GMA also produced a segment featuring interviews with the couple as they reflected on their 18-year love story.

In their nearly two-decades together, Roberts and Laign have weathered storms including their respective battles with breast cancer, Roberts' lifesaving bone marrow transplant in 2012, and the loss of their parents.

"We've really early on learned how to become a partnership and work together and truly, truly trust one another," Laign told GMA during the countdown to their wedding day. "And to have someone by your side like that is a gift."

