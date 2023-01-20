Robert Pattinson once did a body 'detox' that required him to eat nothing but potatoes for 2 weeks

Robert Pattinson is done trying to adhere to unattainable male body standards.

The Batman star, who is currently filming Bong Joon Ho's upcoming sci-fi drama, Mickey 17, says he's tried just about "every fad" under the sun to remain slim throughout his decades-long acting career — including a diet that required him to stick to just one thing every single day.

"I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks as a detox," he told ES Magazine. "Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it's a cleanse… you definitely lose weight."

Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks. | Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage

He then explained some of the other weight-loss techniques he's attempted in addition to the Pattinson Potato Plan. "I tried to do keto once. I was like, 'Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?'" he joked. "But I didn't realize that you can't have beer, as it completely defeats the purpose."

While he's never personally struggled with body-image issues, Pattinson added that he understands how others get swept up into the world of calorie counting and diet restrictions. "It's crazy," he said. "And it's very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you're just watching your calorie intake. It's extraordinarily addictive — and you don't quite realize how insidious it is until it's too late."

Pattinson is no stranger to undertaking major weight-loss transformations for his roles. He told PEOPLE that he slimmed down to a 28-inch waist by eating nothing but "half a little tiny bit of fish and like a crumb of rice" while shooting The Lost City of Z in 2016. And he told the outlet last year that while filming The Batman he adopted a similarly restrictive diet that led him to "count sips of water" before his shirtless scenes.

"I had about three months before the movie started, and then you're working out before and after work all the time," he said. "You just cut down and cut down and cut down before the couple of scenes with your shirt off."

