Robert Pattinson blew up his microwave while trying to invent a pasta dish

"He’s giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound," GQ described the incident.

Think your quarantine cooking has been rough? At least you're not Robert Pattinson, who apparently blew up his microwave in the middle of an interview.

According to a recent GQ profile, the actor had a bit of a mishap while trying to invent a "pasta which you can hold in your hand." He even has a cool Italian name picked out for the would-be creation: Piccolini Cuscino or "Little Pillow."

Recalling the thought process behind the idea, Pattinson told the outlet he once asked himself, what if "pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas?" He added, "I was trying to figure out how to capitalize in this area of the market."

Pattinson told GQ he even designed a prototype that he created with a panini press and presented his "business plan" to Lele Massimini, who cofounded Sugarfish and owns a pasta restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif.

During the interview, Pattinson attempted to recreate the recipe, which included a "giant, filthy dust-covered box of cornflakes," presliced cheese, sauce ("just any sauce," the actor said), sugar, penne, aluminum foil, and water.

After burning himself with the pasta fresh out the microwave, Pattinson then accidentally lit one of his gloves on fire. But he didn't give up, wrapping the dish in even more aluminum foil and putting it in the microwave, which he assured GQ was an oven and not a microwave (it was a microwave). That's when the magic really began.

"Proudly he is walking back toward the counter that his phone is on when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave," GQ writer Zach Baron recounted. "Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He’s giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound."

“The f---ing electricity … oh, my God,” Pattinson said. Then, "with a loud, final bang, the oven/microwave goes dark."

“Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone,” Pattinson conceded. “But that is a Piccolini Cuscino.”

It's hard to tell whether Pattinson genuinely tried to make an edible recipe or if this was an elaborate performance art piece designed to troll us all. Both are possible scenarios. Aside from being a talented actor set to star in two highly anticipated films — Tenet and The Batman — he is also a gigantic weirdo (we say that as a compliment). Christopher Nolan, who directed him in Tenet, said even as an actor, he was always "slightly f---ing with you."

Let's also not forget this is the guy who, seemingly for his own amusement, lied that a clown died when he went to see the circus for the first time as a kid. More recently, he made headlines after joking that if people didn't like his version of Batman, he'd venture into "art-house porn." And honestly, that's the kind of artistic commitment we haven't seen from Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, or any of the previous Batmans. Bravo.