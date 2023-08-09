Robbie Robertson, leader of The Band and film composer, dies at 80

Robbie Robertson, the legendary Canadian musician best known as the former leader of The Band and a frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese, has died. He was 80.

Robertson died Wednesday morning after battling a long illness, EW can confirm. He had recently completed his work as a composer on the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon with Scorsese.

In a statement shared with Variety, Robertson's manager of 34 years, Jared Levine, said he was "surrounded by his family at the time of his death." The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support the building of their new cultural center.

Robbie Robertson of The Band Robbie Robertson | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Born Jaime Royal Robertson on July 5, 1943, Robertson has worked as a songwriter, producer, performer, actor, and film composer for more than six decades. He took an interest in music from a very young age and started playing guitar in various bands as a teenager. Over time he formed a band with Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel, and Levon Helm.

The group first gained notoriety as The Hawks, a backing band for Ronnie Hawkins, before being hired for Bob Dylan's electric 1965-66 world tour. In time, The Hawks became The Band.

After the release of their debut album Music From Big Pink, The Band only lasted eight years. During their tenure, they sent shockwaves through the music industry. Robertson and his fellow band members are credited with popularizing Americana music with classic songs like "The Weight," "Up on Cripple Creek," and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down."

The Band's 1976 farewell concert The Last Waltz was captured on film by Scorsese, leading to the start of Robertson's solo career, which would include a years-long partnership with the filmmaker. Robertson worked with Scorsese as a composer, music supervisor, and music producer on films such as Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, Gangs of New York, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, The Irishman, and his upcoming release, Killers of the Flower Moon. Robertson produced and penned his own film in 1980 — the traveling carnival drama Carny, starring Jodie Foster. Robertson called upon his teenage experience working in touring carnivals for the story.

He also played guitar for musicians like Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, and Joni Mitchell, in addition to producing his own music, starting with his self titled 1987 album, Robbie Robertson. Five more albums would follow, the final being his 2019 release, Sinematic.

