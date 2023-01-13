Robbie Knievel, stuntman son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

The second-generation daredevil jumped planes, trains, and automobiles — as well as a portion of the Grand Canyon — on his motocross bike.

Robbie Knievel, the stunt performer famous for his record-breaking, bone-breaking motorcycle jumps and for fearlessly following in the path of his daredevil father, Evel Knievel, died Friday at 60.

His brother, Kelly Knievel, confirmed the news to the Associated Press and said he passed away at a Reno hospice after battling pancreatic cancer.

"He was a great daredevil," Kelly told the AP. "People don't really understand how scary it is what my brother did." He added, "Injuries took quite a toll on him."

Robbie Knievel Robbie Knievel | Credit: Zak Hussein/PA Images via Getty Images

"Kaptain Robbie Knievel" was born into the business, performing with his father at a Madison Square Garden event at the age of 8. He would go on to set 20 world records and complete hundreds of ambitious and dangerous jumps, some of them paying tribute to his father's daredevilry. In one of his most famous stunts, Knievel successfully jumped the fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989, two decades after his father had failed in his attempt and seriously injured himself in the crash. (While Evel used Harley-Davidson XR-750 motorcycles, Knievel relied on the more nimble Honda CR500 motocross bikes.)

In 1999, Knievel cleared a portion of the Grand Canyon, which was an unrealized dream of his father's. While he set a personal record of 228 feet, Knievel wiped out after landing and broke his leg. During his colorful career, he jumped over such imposing obstacles as 30 limos, five military planes, and a moving train, as well as the gap between two 13-story buildings. He also made a notable jump over fireworks at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve 2008. He completed his last jump in 2011.

Robbie Knievel Robbie Knievel | Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Knievel also headlined the 2005 A&E reality series Knievel's Wild Ride. He is survived by three daughters: Krysten Knievel Hansson, Karmen Knievel, and Maria Collins.