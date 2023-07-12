The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor wants people in similar situations to know they're "not alone."

Rob McElhenney is opening up about recently being diagnosed with "neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities" in hopes of letting people in similar situations know that they're not alone.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner revealed the news Tuesday on Twitter, writing, "I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities. At 46!"

He added, "It's not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you're not alone. You're not stupid. You're not 'bad'. It might feel that way sometimes. But it's not true."

Rob McElhenney

The news was received positively by McElhenney's fans and followers, who thanked him for his openness. McElhenney also said he'll discuss his diagnosis and prognosis further in an upcoming episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, which he hosts with costars and fellow series creators Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

The podcast sees the trio look back on the past 15 seasons of their FXX comedy. Rewatching the series episode-by-episode, they reminisce about their nearly 20-year-long partnership and their many memories of working on It's Always Sunny. But the podcast is about more than just the show.

As the podcast website puts it, "Sometimes they'd rather have a deep discussion about an altercation they had in a drive-thru line, or have their blood drawn on camera and compete to see who's healthiest. And so what? They can do whatever they want, you're not their mom."

The episode discussing McElhenney's diagnosis will drop in two weeks.

