Rob Lowe's son kicked him in the 'you-know-whats' after he pulled a nightmarish Bigfoot prank

Rob Lowe's kids were not prepared for the rare sight of their dad disguised as Bigfoot on a family camping trip — and he wasn't prepared for their visceral reaction.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor recounted the time he absolutely terrified his two sons, Matthew and John Owen Lowe, by dressing up as a Sasquatch and ominously lurking around their campsite.

"We were going to the Pacific Northwest, where Bigfoot supposedly lives, so I rented a really elaborate Bigfoot costume and I hid it in the Winnebago that we were driving," Lowe gleefully recalled. "And then I hopped out in the middle of the night and walked around the campfire in the distance making, like, horrible noises — it was really, it was so sick. It was the best."

Rob Lowe Actor and Bigfoot impersonator Rob Lowe | Credit: Jason Mendez/WireImage

But Lowe, who raised his boys on Bigfoot legends, said they didn't take kindly to the close encounter and he paid a very painful price for his prank. "One of them, Matthew, came up and kicked me in the you-know-whats," he said. "And I was like, 'You know what? This kid's gonna grow up to be somebody.'"

His younger brother John Owen? "He vomited," Lowe said. "Fight or flight."

In hindsight, Lowe acknowledged that he probably made for a pretty horrifying Bigfoot, especially since he couldn't see in the hairy costume. "I just stupidly assumed it would fit, and so when I put it on, the eye holes were up here," he explained, raising his hands above his head. "I was staggering!"

Wildly enough, Lowe's Sasquatch surprise wasn't the family's last Bigfoot moment. Lowe told EW in 2017 that he and his sons had an "incredible encounter" with a "wood ape" while filming their supernatural series The Lowe Files in the Ozark Mountains.

"I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed," Lowe said. "We're 100 miles from the nearest town. We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It's 1 in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons, then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that [they were] armed."

He also admitted, "I'm fully aware that I sound like a crazy Hollywood kook right now."

