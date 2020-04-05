Rita Wilson gives first performance since she and Tom Hanks recovered from coronavirus

Rita Wilson gave her first performance since recovering from coronavirus on Sunday, singing the national anthem for NASCAR's virtual iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race via a video.

The singer, who released her fourth album in 2019, dressed up patriotically for the occasion, donning a red jacket, red blouse, and a blue scarf. She was filmed by her 24-year-old son Truman Hanks from their Los Angeles home, where she and Hanks have been recuperating.

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was held virtually for drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. It served as an esports alternative during a time when NASCAR stars are away from the track due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wilson and her husband announced that they contracted COVID-19 on March 11, while Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. Filming for the movie halted after Hanks' diagnosis. They were then quarantined in Australia for two weeks before being allowed to return home to Los Angeles after their symptoms improved.

Returning home on March 28, Hanks tweeted, "Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it."

During isolation, Wilson showed off her musical range, nailing the entirety of Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" in an impressive Instagram video.

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," Wilson captioned the clip on March 21. "See it to believe it."

