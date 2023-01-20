Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley with childhood photo
Riley Keough is remembering her mom. A week after the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, the actress shared an old black-and-white photo of them together from her childhood.
She kept her tribute simple, captioning the image with a heart emoji.
Presley, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital Jan. 12 with cardiac arrest and died later that night. She was 54. The unexpected tragedy came just days after Presley attended the Golden Globes ceremony with her mother, Priscilla Presley, in support of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, the popular, awards-buzzy biopic of her father that won star Austin Butler, who plays the titular icon, an award for Best Actor in a Drama that evening.
A week before the Golden Globes, Presley and Keough were at an event in Los Angeles celebrating Elvis' birthday on Jan. 8 (it would have been his 88th).
"They were really adorable together. They were side by side the entire night," Formosa Café owner Bobby Green told PEOPLE.
Presley is survived by her mother, Priscilla; her daughter Keough; and her younger twin daughters, Harper and Finley. Keough's brother, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
"Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you," Keough wrote on Instagram this past July on the second anniversary of her brother's death. "It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here. You are so loved, my Ben Ben."
