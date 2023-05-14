On her first Mother's Day without Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough paid tribute to her late mom.

Keough shared a photo on Instagram of Presley and her father, musician Danny Keough, cradling her as a baby.

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley Riley Keough (left) with her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley | Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for," Keough wrote in the caption.

Presley died unexpectedly on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital while suffering from cardiac arrest. Just two days before, she had attended the Golden Globes with her mother, Priscilla Presley, in support of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic about her father, Elvis.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star has mourned her mother mostly in private, save for an Instagram post of her as a child with Presley and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen's announcement of the birth of their daughter at Presley's memorial.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Keough wrote in a statement read by Smith-Petersen. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."