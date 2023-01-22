Riley Keough and husband reveal birth of daughter during mother Lisa Marie Presley's memorial

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me," Keough wrote in a statement read by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

At the memorial for Lisa Marie Presley, her daughter, Zola star Riley Keough revealed she had given birth to a daughter.

Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, made the announcement while reading a statement from his wife, as she sat in the front row of the memorial, held Sunday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Zola"at DGA Theater Complex on June 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Riley Keough (right) with husband ben Smith-Petersen | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen read. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

The couple didn't offer any more details. Keough, the daughter of Presley and musician Danny Keough, met Smith-Petersen, an Australian stuntman, while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement to EW. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered."