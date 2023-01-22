Riley Keough and husband reveal birth of daughter during mother Lisa Marie Presley's memorial
At the memorial for Lisa Marie Presley, her daughter, Zola star Riley Keough revealed she had given birth to a daughter.
Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, made the announcement while reading a statement from his wife, as she sat in the front row of the memorial, held Sunday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.
"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen read. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."
The couple didn't offer any more details. Keough, the daughter of Presley and musician Danny Keough, met Smith-Petersen, an Australian stuntman, while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012.
Presley, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital Jan. 12 with cardiac arrest and died later that night. She was 54. The unexpected tragedy came just days after Presley attended the Golden Globes ceremony with her mother, Priscilla Presley, in support of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which won star Austin Butler an award for Best Actor in a Drama that evening.
"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement to EW. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered."
