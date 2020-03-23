Rihanna's foundation donates $5 million to aid fight against coronavirus

Image zoom Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Rihanna's foundation just donated $5 million to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The Clara Lionel Foundation, named after the singer and business mogul's grandparents, announced the donation on Saturday. The money will be split among organizations like Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and others.

"When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives," the foundation wrote in a statement. "It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come."

The funds will go toward local food banks in the United States, testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, equipment and training for health workers, distribution of supplies, and more.

"We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness," the statement continued. "Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it FAST. The time to act is now."

Founded by Rihanna in 2012, the organization is known for its annual Diamond Ball; the 2019 edition in New York City raised more than $5 million to support its work in climate resilience and education around the world.

Other celebrities have stepped up to donate to or raise money for causes helping those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday night, Rosie O'Donnell's live show helped raise more than $500,000 for the Actors Fund, while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently pledged $1 million to charitable food bank organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

