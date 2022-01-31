Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going to be parents to one "very fly child."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

The singer-actress-businesswoman debuted her growing belly while out with her rapper beau in New York over the weekend, though she herself has not yet publicly confirmed the pregnancy beyond the photographs.

EW has reached out to Rihanna's rep for further comment.

The longtime friends and occasional music collaborators have been romantically linked since last summer. In his GQ June/July 2021 cover, A$AP Rocky called the Anti singer the "love of my life."

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Rihanna and A$AP Rocky | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

"So much better when you got the one," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

He also shared his preparedness for fatherhood, should that be his "destiny."

"If that's in my destiny, absolutely," A$AP said. "I think I'm already a dad! All these motherf------ are already my sons — whatchu talkin' 'bout! Nah, but like, I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Sorry, Navy: R9 will have to wait.