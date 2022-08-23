Still waiting for that Rihanna album? Enjoy her new ketchup makeup instead!

Rihanna fans now have a beautiful condiment to garnish their salty feelings over the wait for the singer-songwriter's (supposed) upcoming album.

The billionaire's Fenty Beauty line has collaborated with the art collective MSCHF to release a $25 makeup drop themed to ketchup.

"Ketchup or makeup?" asks a post announcing the line on the Fenty Beauty Instagram page, and they're not probing in jest: According to a note on MSCHF's website for the makeup, the collaboration contains "six packets that each contain either ketchup or lip gloss."

MSCHF has notably satirized global consumerism with celebrity partners in the past, having worked on Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," which Nike would eventually sue them over in 2021.

In addition to the MSCHF ketchup line, Rihanna is reportedly still working on her upcoming ninth studio album — set to be her first since 2016's Anti. In 2019, she revealed that she turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl in support of new music, and was reportedly readying two new LPs at the time.

In a subsequent Instagram Live session in April 2020, the 34-year-old responded to incessant fan questions about the project in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency and her $5 million donation to aid the fight against coronavirus: "If one of y'all motherf--kers asks me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president."

Check out Rihanna's new MSCHF collaboration above.

