"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges," says Marty Singer, an attorney for Martin.

Ricky Martin is denying allegations that he engaged in an incestuous relationship after his nephew accused him of domestic violence.

Marty Singer, an attorney for Martin, tells EW that the claims are "untrue" and "disgusting" and will be dismissed as soon as it lands in front of a judge.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," reads Singer's statement. "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

The news comes after a complaint was made earlier this month under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, accusing Martin of harassment. At the time, Martin was known to be the alleged perpetrator but the petitioner's name was not revealed.

The singer shot down the filing at the time, calling it "false and fabricated."

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," his representatives said at the time. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Earlier this week, a Spanish media outlet Marca reported that, per the singer's brother, the petitioner is Martin's nephew.

The story first emerged after it was reported by the Associated Press that police attempted to issue Martin with a restraining order in the Puerto Rico neighborhood where he lives.

"Up until now, police haven't been able to find him," police spokesman Axel Valencia told the outlet.

Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reported that Martin and the accuser dated for seven months. According to court documents obtained by the publication, Martin began the alleged harassment after refusing to accept the pair's separation. "The petitioner fears for his safety," reads the document, as reported by El Vocero.

In June, the 50-year-old's former manager Rebecca Drucker filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles for over $3 million in unpaid commissions. Within the 15-page complaint was a reference to Drucker purportedly protecting him for a "potentially career-ending allegation."

Drucker, who managed the pop star between 2014 and 2018 and again between 2020 and 2022, insists she is owed millions of dollars in commission after she helped him navigate recording contracts, sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors.