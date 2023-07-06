Ricky Martin divorcing husband Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage

The couple announced that they ended things "with love, respect, and dignity" for their children.

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage, the couple announced in an emotional statement on social media.

"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," read a post on the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer's Instagram page, which he co-signed with Yosef. "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children."

The pair, who married in 2017, finished by thanking their followers for "all the love and support" they received throughout their marriage, and stressed that they are "united in nurturing this new chapter" of their lives apart.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, share two children, Lucia (born in 2018) and Renn (born in 2019), while Martin also fathered twins Matteo and Valentino in 2008.

The musician and Yosef met on Instagram in 2015 and became a couple after their first in-person connection in London. They later went public with their relationship at the amFAR Inspiration event in 2016 before marrying the following year.

Martin is a world-renowned performer known for his string of smash singles in the late '90s and early '00s, including "She Bangs" and the aforementioned No. 1 hit "Livin' la Vida Loca," while Yosef is a prolific Swedish artist who has fronted exhibitions throughout Europe.

