Ricky Gervais mourns the death of his beloved cat Ollie

Image zoom Mike Pont/Getty Images

Ricky Gervais is mourning the loss of his cat Ollie.

The comedian shared news of his pet's death with fans on Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram, platforms where he often shared photos and videos of his 16-year-old Siamese best buddy.

"Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known," the creator of The Office captioned photos in a post on Instagram. "RIP Ollie. July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020."

Gervais was overwhelmed by the love he received from his celebrity friends and fans who knew just how much he loved the furball.

"A heartfelt thank you for all your lovely tributes to Ollie. I can't quite bring myself to respond at the moment, but your kindness is very much appreciated," he wrote in the comments of the same post an hour after his original message.

Gervais' longtime partner Jane Fallon also mourned the loss with a photo tribute on social media.

"I have awful news," she wrote on Tuesday via Twitter. "My smart, funny, feisty, beautiful sidekick of the last 16 & a half years @myleftfang has passed away after a sudden downturn in her health at the weekend. My heart is broken in two. I have no idea what I’m going to do without her by my side. #Ollie"

Ollie was a gift to Gervais from U.K. chat show host Jonathan Ross, who surprised the actor with the kitten live on the air in 2003. The cat was named after Gervais' favorite comedy star Oliver Hardy.

Watch the moment Ross gifted Gervais with Ollie in the Friday Night With Jonathan Ross below.

Related Content: