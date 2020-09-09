Watch Rick Moranis 'return' to acting so Ryan Reynolds can fanboy

Ryan Reynolds coaxes the legendary comedic performer out of his acting hiatus.

Ryan Reynolds has (sort of) resurrected the on-screen career of a beloved Hollywood icon.

In a new commercial for the launch of Mint Mobile's unlimited plan, the Deadpool actor welcomes Little Shop of Horrors and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star Rick Moranis back to the screen following a two-decade hiatus.

"So, what do you want me to do? You want me to say something about Mint?" Moranis asks after Reynolds introduces him. "I've really got to get a phone."

Reynolds later admits he simply brought Moranis into the fold because he's "a huge fan." The two share an awkward stare before Moranis promptly exits.

Though he's appeared in select television projects and lent his voice to Disney's pair of Brother Bear animated films, Moranis has largely taken a step back from major acting roles across the last 23 years. His last substantial film role came in 1997 at the lead of the direct-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, though he is reportedly mounting a return to that franchise in Disney's theatrical reboot Shrunk alongside Josh Gad.

Watch Moranis' "comeback" in the commercial above.

