Rick Moranis attacked in random assault in New York City

Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star Rick Moranis was injured in a random attack Thursday morning in New York City.

Video released by the NYPD shows an unidentified assailant sucker-punching another man while walking down the street near Central Park West. PEOPLE has confirmed that the victim was Moranis. The actor went to the hospital with head, back, and hip pain after the incident before reporting it to police.

Moranis famously took a lengthy hiatus from acting to raise his children after his wife died of cancer in 1991. He has recently begun to step back into public life, signing on to reprise his role of kooky scientist Wayne Szalinski in a reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids called Shrunk. He also appeared in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile phone service last month.

Moranis' attack did not go unnoticed by fellow members of the entertainment industry. Captain America himself, Chris Evans, tweeted about the incident, writing, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis."