Boebert was booted for singing, filming, and generally "causing a disturbance" during a Denver production of the hit musical.

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Denver, Colo. production of Beetlejuice for "causing a disturbance."

According to an incident report from Denver Arts & Venues, two patrons were asked to leave the Buell Theatre during the musical's Sunday night performance after disturbing theatergoers with "noise, singing, [and] using their cell phone." The report claims that the usher team also noticed them vaping. After receiving several complaints, members of the security team initially offered a warning before escorting the allegedly disruptive audience members out when the behavior continued.

Though the report does not refer to Boebert by name, her campaign office confirmed that she was one of the patrons asked to leave the show.

In a statement shared with EW, campaign manager Drew Sexton said, "I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice."

The statement continued, "She appreciates the Buell Theatre's strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously."

Boebert went on to encourage others to see the Beetlejuice musical, adding a "gentle reminder to leave phones outside of the venue."

Sexton denies, however, that Boebert was vaping, pointing instead to the fog machines employed in the production and calling the situation a "misunderstanding."

The Denver Arts & Venues report claims that ushers first responded to three separate complaints regarding the patrons and gave them a warning during intermission to "be respectful to their neighbors" or they would be asked to leave the venue. Five minutes into the second act, the team received another complaint about the patrons being loud and recording the show. The ushers asked to speak with them in the lobby, where they were told to leave. The patrons reportedly refused, even when warned that the Denver police would be contacted.

"I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing," the report reads. "The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them."

They later left of their own accord. Denver Arts & Venues on Tuesday night released security video of Boebert's interactions with theater staff, but offered no further comment on the incident.

Boebert also acknowledged the incident in a social media post, writing, "I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"

Boebert, who is in her second term in Congress, is currently running for reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. She previously caught media attention for heckling President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address.

