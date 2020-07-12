Reese Witherspoon supports/embarrasses her son with TikTok dance set to his first single

Reese Witherspoon just invented a TikTok dance. What, like it's hard?

The famous mom created her own dance set to her son Deacon's new song. The proud parent took to TikTok and Instagram on Saturday to show off her moves while Deacon played the single, "Long Run" featuring Nina Nesbitt, on his phone. She then had a brilliant idea, turning to him and saying, "Deacon, I should make up a TikTok dance to this song!"

Like every teen embarrassed by their parents' dancing, Deacon was not into it, repeatedly telling her "no, no" while covering his face and laughing.

But there was no stopping her. The Oscar winner kept perfecting her dance, which resembled the Laxed Siren Beat challenge that's made its way to the popular app. It seems like she's been doing her homework!

Lots of other famous moms, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair, chimed in with their support.

"We mortify them, but it’s from pure love! Way to go Deacon!" Paltrow wrote.

"Makes me smile so broadly. Congratulations!" said Blair, Witherspoon's costar in Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde.

Despite being mortified, Deacon still thanked his mom for the support.

"Hahahahah I love you," the 16-year-old commented on the post.

When the song first dropped on Friday, Witherspoon also tried her best to channel teen lingo.

"It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say ?!)," she wrote.

Witherspoon is just one of the many celebrities who have recently taken to TikTok. Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Will Smith, and more have posted popular videos on the platformed beloved by teens.