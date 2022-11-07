Rebel Wilson welcomes baby daughter: 'She's a beautiful miracle' 

Rebel Wilson has welcomed a "beautiful miracle" into the world.

The 42-year-old announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via a surrogate in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she shared. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

WIlson has been in a relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma since June and recently put to rest rumors that the pair were engaged.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," Wilson said in an Instagram post announcing the relationship.

The Pitch Perfect star told PEOPLE in May that the "year of health" she embarked on in 2020 was due to her desire to become a mom.

The 42-year-old shared that she visited her fertility doctor in 2019, who told her she'd have a much better chance of harvesting her eggs if she lost weight. "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,' " she told the publication. "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."