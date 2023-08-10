The actress was "hit in the face with the butt of a gun" while filming one of her final scenes for the action-comedy Bride Hard.

Rebel Wilson gives health update after 'shock' accident on set required her to get stitches: 'I'm all good'

Rebel Wilson has given fans a quick health update after she was injured on the set of her upcoming film Bride Hard.

The actress announced Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she's been "healing quite amazing" and will be "totally, totally fine" after she was involved in a stunt accident last week that resulted in her needing stitches.

"Hey everybody, what's up? So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well-wishes," Wilson said in the clip, which showed the injured side of her nose. Leaning in to give fans a closer look at the wound, she added, "I've actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week."

Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident: 'I've Been Healing Quite Amazing' Rebel Wilson provides health update | Credit: Rebel Wilson Instagram

The Pitch Perfect star also shed some light on how she ended up needing stitches in the first place.

"I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia," she said, referring to Bride Hard, which was allowed to continue production after obtaining a SAG-AFTRA waiver amid the writers' and actors' strikes. "In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I'd done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just, in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun."

Wilson explained that the injury was a "complete accident" and came to her as "such a shock," adding, "But luckily I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well-wishes."

She also teased that action films — even action-comedies — can be risky business but said she expects to make a full recovery. "I hopefully will be totally, totally fine," she concluded. "It was really fun doing an action movie, but it can be dangerous at times. But I'm all good, so thanks, everybody."

Last week, Wilson posted an image on her Instagram Story that featured her sitting in a chair with a swollen and bloody nose. She wrote on the photo, "NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am."

Directed by Simon West, Bride Hard centers around a maid of honor who's actually a secret agent as she fights a mercenary group attempting to overthrow her best friend's wedding, per IMDb.