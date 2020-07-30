John Stamos, Kelly Clarkson, Patton Oswalt, and more react to California earthquake

Many Los Angeles residents were shaken awake by an earthquake just before 4.30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to CNN, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 and was centered near Pacoima, around 23 miles northwest of downtown L.A. Several celebrities have responded to the incident, including Patton Oswalt, John Stamos, and Kelly Clarkson.

"Just realized my 'earthquake kit' is a bag of Doritos and one snow boot," wrote Oswalt.

"Like we need this," wrote Stamos.

"My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time," wrote Clarkson. "I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!"

"Perhaps I should get out of bed and put on something cute in case I have to suddenly flee...," wrote Jennifer Tilly.

"Oh man!!" wrote Khloe Kardashian. "Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed."

"You know what’s f---ed up?" wrote Kat Dennings. "I knew it was funny as I tried to put pants on in an earthquake and one of the legs was inside out."