Actor Ray Buffer accused of stealing $600 worth of comics

Ray Buffer, an actor who had minor roles in Bullet Train, American Gigolo, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has been accused of stealing $600 worth of comic books from a store in San Diego.
Southern California Comics alleges that the store captured Buffer on surveillance stealing and concealing comics under his shirt last week. When they were able to confirm his identity, the store emailed the actor and offered him the chance to return the property, or they would contact the police. Buffer responded and "claimed we are harassing him," Southern California Comics shared on Facebook.
The store has since turned all the information over to the San Diego Police Department, which is investigating the allegations. Jamie Newbold, owner of Southern California Comics, told EW the store will be pressing charges against Buffer and alleged that his shop is not the only comics store the actor has targeted, providing security footage said to show Buffer at Metropolis Comics in Los Angeles, taken in late September and provided by folks who work at the shop.
Alania Rice, co-owner of Metropolis, also confirmed the incident to EW.
The San Diego Police Department and Buffer did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
The actor has had a series of small or uncredited roles in TV and film. On TV, Buffer recently played a hitman in American Gigolo, a politician in Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, and a paparazzi cameraman in White Famous, per his IMDb. On the film front, Buffer recently portrayed an uncredited "Russian thug" on Bullet Train, which starred Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, and Sandra Bullock.
TMZ first reported the news.
