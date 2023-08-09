The That's So Raven actress revealed that she had two breast reductions and liposuction before she turned 18. "It was just a mess, being that young," she said.

Raven-Symoné revealed she had a terrifying experience with adolescent plastic surgery after becoming one of Disney Channel's most prominent child stars of the early 2000s.

The That's So Raven actress said on the most recent episode of her Best Podcast Ever show that she "had two breast reductions and lipo" as a teenager — something the 37-year-old admitted she's "never shared" before.

"Yeah, before the age of 18," Raven-Symoné confirmed during a discussion with her cohost and spouse, Miranda Maday. "There was paperwork involved. My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced. He was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything you want?' I was like, 'What? Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?' So, I got a twofer."

Raven-Symoné also said that she had a medical scare during one of the procedures.

"That first one that I had, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery. I remember waking up and seeing everything. I was like, nah. I started to have this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and then [I woke up] they were like they were like, 'You had a seizure.'"

She said the memory of the seizure "still freaks" her out a little bit, and that she carried both physical and emotional scars from that period in her life.

"It was just a mess, being that young, and the pain of it all, honey. I disassociated, so the recovery was a little painful. I had scars, I still have scar tissue to this day. I gained weight after and had to go back for a quick little bit more out because they were still too big," Raven-Symoné continued.

Raven-Symoné attends the Variety Family and Entertainment Awards presented by Kidoodle at The West Hollywood EDITION on December 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Raven-Symoné. | Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty

While she speculated that she likely needed the breast reduction to improve her overall comfort into adulthood, she's still conflicted over the liposuction.

"Shirts fit well, but even though I got the breast reduction, nobody knew at that age, and I still got reamed through social media because I wasn't as skinny as everybody else and they still called me fat," she observed. "So, it's like, you get that done and it's still not what everybody wanted to see."

Though the surgeries occurred at a difficult time for the child star, Raven-Symoné transitioned from teen idol to grown-up superstar in her own right, having co-hosted ABC's talk show The View, returned to Disney to front the successful spin-off series Raven's Home, and even directed a handful of TV episodes, from Sydney to the Max and Pretty Freekin Scary to 14 installments of Raven's Home.

Listen to Raven-Symoné discuss her underage plastic surgery procedures at around the 22-minute mark in the podcast episode above.

