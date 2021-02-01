The WandaVision actor says he was kept in the dark for a good cause — and it was thanks to Ken Jeong.

Randall Park says he just found out he was vaccinated against COVID-19

Randall Park is among a number of celebrities who've already received the COVID-19 vaccine, but he might be the only one who wasn't aware at the time.

The Fresh Off the Boat and WandaVision actor explained to a confused Carrie Ann Inaba how he was kept in the dark while appearing virtually on The Talk on Friday.

Park said back in September, he was talking on the phone with his friend, comedian Ken Jeong, who was a practicing doctor before he broke into Hollywood. Jeong told him about a vaccine trial taking place that was searching for Asian candidates.

"And you know, I was thinking, 'Oh that's interesting.' And then, I found out it was near my home, not far, and I was bored because it was the pandemic," he recounted. "I was stuck in the house. And I was like, 'Maybe I should donate my body to science.' I figured it would be my way to fight this thing happening throughout the world. So, I enlisted in the trial. And I didn't know if I got the placebo or the actual vaccine."

"I just found out yesterday that I got the vaccine," he said, prompting the women to cheer on his good news.

Park, who played FBI agent Jimmy Woo in the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp, reprised his role on Friday's episode of Disney+'s WandaVision.

Recently, celebrities like Tyler Perry and Patrick Stewart have documented themselves getting the coronavirus vaccine.

On Jan. 22, Stewart shared a video of his experience on his Instagram. In it, he receives the shot and thanks the health care worker who administered it, telling her she's "doing a great job." The actor said the four-hour line to get his shot was worth it.

"In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead," he wrote.