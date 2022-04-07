Rae Allen, The Sopranos star and Tony Award-winning actress, dies at 95

Allen earned a Tony for her work in the stage production of And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little and appeared in films like A League of Their Own and Damn Yankees.

The Sopranos Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Rae Allen, the Tony Award-winning actress who had memorable supporting roles in The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, died Wednesday morning in her sleep of natural causes at age 95.

EW confirmed Allen's death through her talent manager, Kyle Fritz, who worked with her for two decades as she landed parts in both film and TV, including her portrayal of Aunt Quintina Blundetto across several episodes of the beloved HBO series The Sopranos throughout 2004.

"I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years," Fritz told EW in a statement. "She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey."

Rae Allen Rae Allen, a Tony Award-winning actress who also starred on 'The Sopranos,' has died at 95. | Credit: Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

After landing her first role in a major movie starring opposite Tab Hunter and Gwen Verdon in the Oscar-nominated 1958 baseball comedy Damn Yankees (an adaptation of the stage production in which she also starred), Allen would go on to amass a diverse career on both the big and small screen. In addition to recurring parts on All in the Family, Soap, Seinfeld, and Grey's Anatomy, Allen had small roles in films like 1992's A League of Their Own as Ma Keller and 1994's Stargate as Barbara Shore.

On Broadway, Allen scored three Tony Award nominations, winning one for Best Featured Actress in a Play for the 1971 production of And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little.

Allen is survived by her nieces Laura and Betty Cosgrove, adopted family, and close friends April Webster and Lisa Ann Gold, according to Deadline.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content:

Episode Recaps James Gandolfini, The Sopranos Tony's mad for Melfi, Chris is just mad By Alynda Wheat

Michael Imperioli, The Sopranos ''The Sopranos'': Christopher meets Gandhi By Lisa Schwarzbaum

James Gandolfini, The Sopranos ''The Sopranos'': Tony's gay issues By Lisa Schwarzbaum

Michael Imperioli, The Sopranos ''The Sopranos'': Christopher relapses By Lisa Schwarzbaum