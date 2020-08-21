Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her second child

Looks like Rachel McAdams is adding another Family Stone to her household.

The pregnant actress recently stepped out in Los Angeles to run some errands, when she was photographed leaving a children's clothing store wearing a pretty silk peach-colored dress.

McAdams, 41, completed her ensemble with a pair of magenta sandals and a black face mask, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold in the United States.

The star and her screenwriter boyfriend Jamie Linden are already parents to a 2-year-old son, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

McAdams does not share photos of her son and rarely discusses him in interviews. But eight months after his birth, she graced the cover of Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine, dressed in Versace and Bulgari — and using her breast pump.

That November, The Notebook actress spoke about her then-7-month-old son for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down," McAdams said. "[People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person."

"I waited a long time [for motherhood]," she went on, adding that she has no regrets about welcoming a baby later in life. "It's just how it happened," she said. "And I didn't want to do it before it was the right time."

"He'll never remember any of it, but I feel like somehow that might stick to his soul and his personality a little bit, so it was great to get to travel," she continued. "We've been cuddled up for so long together that it was wonderful to go out into the world and get to work at the same time. I felt really lucky to be able to do that."

McAdams and Linden, 39, have been spending "a lot of quality time" with their son amid the COVID-19 crisis. "It's something that you'll never get to do quite like this again," she told ET. "It's such extraordinary circumstances and we're just making the best of it. And I was reading something about that in The New York Times, like, 'Don't worry about your kids,' because he was just starting to really talk and open up and socialize."

" 'The time they're getting and they're learning other skills that will benefit them just as much as socializing so just you know, relax, it'll be okay,' " McAdams added.

