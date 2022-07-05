A gunman opened fire on a parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., killing six people and injuring dozens.

Rachel Brosnahan called for action against gun violence following a July 4 mass shooting that occurred in her Illinois hometown.

A gunman opened fire on an annual July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park early Monday, killing six people and injuring dozens. In a post on social media, Brosnahan noted that the parade "is a highlight of the year for so many families."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wrote, "I'm sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone." Brosnahan also shared a donation link for Everytown for Gun Safety.

The suspected gunmen, a 22-year-old male, was apprehended on Monday following an hours-long manhunt. Authorities said he purchased his weapon — a "high-powered rifle," according to CNN — legally. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin echoed Brosnahan's call for change during a visit to Highland Park.

"There is no reason for a person to own a military assault weapon," Durbin said, per CNN. "It has no value for hunting, or sports or even self defense. It is a killing machine."

According to NPR, America has experienced at least 309 mass shootings in 2022 so far, including the recent massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Like Brosnahan, Hollywood figures like Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Adam McKay, and several late night TV hosts have spoken out against gun violence.