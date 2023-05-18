On the latest episode of Broad Ideas, the star of The O.C. and Hart of Dixie says that her comments on a different show had career consequences.

Rachel Bilson says she was fired from a job after talking about sex on a podcast

Rachel Bilson is "baffled" after losing a gig because of her comments about sex on the May 3 episode of the Women on Top podcast, hosted by Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning.

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast," Bilson said on the latest installment of her own podcast, Broad Ideas. "I basically got a job that I already had pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex. In this day and age. I am baffled."

Bilson described her remarks on the Women on Top podcast, in which she discussed orgasms and how she wants to "be f---ing manhandled" during sex, as "humorous" and "being said in a joking manner," claiming they were "spun and put out as these clickbait headlines."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 09: Rachel Bilson attends the “Accused” screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on February 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD) Rachel Bilson at SCAD TV Fest 2023. | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

What disturbs her most, however, isn't the way her comments were taken out of context by the press, but that they would be deemed offensive in any context. "I haven't said anything inappropriate," she said. "And, like, choice of language, if I could go back now knowing I lost a job maybe I would say it differently, but I still wouldn't not say it."

She added, "I just don't want such a stigma or things to be so taboo when everybody talks about this with your girlfriends."

Bilson says she feels "shamed" by the unnamed company that fired her.

A representative for Bilson did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Bilson has become a prolific podcaster in recent years. In addition to Broad Ideas, she's been hosting Welcome to the O.C., Bitches, where she rewatches The O.C.. alongside her former costar Melinda Clarke.

Listen below (at about an hour and 13 minutes into the episode) to hear Bilson discuss the situation.

