Queen Elizabeth's sketch costar Paddington pays tribute: 'Thank you, ma'am, for everything'
Many people have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II since her passing was announced on Thursday. Among them? Another British icon with a very special connection to the late British monarch: Paddington Bear.
"Thank you Ma'am, for everything," ran the message which appeared on Paddington's official Twitter account shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen, who had reigned over the United Kingdom for a record-breaking seven decades.
Last June, the monarch starred opposite the beloved Peruvian rainforest native (voiced by Ben Whishaw) in a skit that aired for attendees celebrating the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne at a Platinum Jubilee concert in London. In the sketch, Paddington joined the Queen for tea inside Buckingham Palace. "Thank you for having me," the bear said. "I do hope you're having a lovely Jubilee." Queen Elizabeth II offered Paddington some tea, prompting him to guzzle it from the teapot. Luckily, the faux pas was amended by the duo's shared love of marmalade sandwiches. The beloved bear pulled one from under his red hat before the Queen retrieved one from her own handbag. "I keep mine in here," she said, "for later."
"Her majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch," Buckingham Palace said of the skit in a statement, per AP. "There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss."
You can watch that sketch below.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments