The beloved British figures also rock out to Queen's "We Will Rock You" during the sketch.

British icons Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear stole the show at the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert in London on Saturday.

The monarch starred opposite the beloved Peruvian rainforest native (voiced by Ben Whishaw) in a pre-recorded skit that aired for attendees celebrating the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Paddington joins the Queen for tea inside Buckingham Palace in the skit. "Thank you for having me," the bear says. "I do hope you're having a lovely Jubilee." Queen Elizabeth II offers Paddington some tea, prompting him to guzzle it from the teapot.

Luckily, the faux pas is amended by the duo's shared love of marmalade sandwiches. The beloved bear pulls one from under his red hat before the Queen retrieves one from her own handbag. "I keep mine in here," she says, "for later." The Queen's attendant then looks out the window to an enlivened crowd, signaling that the party will soon begin.

"Her majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch," the palace said of the skit in a statement, per AP. "There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss."

The sketch garnered laughter and applause outside of Buckingham Palace, where a large crowd gathered on day three of the four-day celebration. The monarch, 96, did not attend the concert in person due to mobility issues, but spirits were still high as the pre-recorded video segued to a live performance by rock band Queen — launching into their classic "We Will Rock You" alongside Adam Lambert — outside of the palace.

Queen Elizabeth II's son and grandson, Prince Charles and Prince William, paid tribute to her and her "lifetime of selfless service" in separate speeches. "You have met us and talked with us," Charles said of his mother, per AP. "You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years. You pledged to serve your whole life [and] you continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight."

Watch the Queen and Paddington bond over their love of marmalade sandwiches in the video above.