Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are present at Windsor Castle for her burial

Queen Elizabeth II's dogged devotion to her country is well-accounted for, and on the day of her funeral, two of her most loyal subjects were present to hammer that home.

A photo released from the grounds shows two members of the royal staff holding the Queen's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, on leashes. The corgis lounge outside awaiting the arrival of their former owner, and it seems they will be present for the final phases of her funeral proceedings, including her committal service.

Elizabeth II's love for her dogs, typically corgis, was well-documented, featuring in several of her portraits and a cherished presence at her heels, whatever palace she was residing at. The accounts of the corgis barks as the queen approached were numerous, and she owned dozens of corgis over the course of her life.

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle. | Credit: GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

They've often marked art paying tribute to the queen, including the Platinum Jubilee designs from twee British designer Cath Kidston.

In 2002, for the monarch's Golden Jubilee (her 50th anniversary on the throne), the United Kingdom issued a new coin depicting the Queen alongside a corgi. And her pup, Willow, was seen at her side in the now famous James Bond sketch that she appeared in as part of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremonies.

Elizabeth received her first corgi, Susan, as a birthday present at the age of 18, and the dog joined her on her honeymoon. Her love of the breed continued throughout her life.

PEOPLE reports that the two surviving dogs will now make their home with the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. It was Andrew who gifted his mother the puppy, now named Sandy, in 2021. That means they will remain at Windsor Castle, rather than Barkingham, er, Buckingham Palace.

It's a ruff life, but someone's got to do it.