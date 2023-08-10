"Whatever I'm cooking, I always use a whole onion," the comedian shared.

Saturday Night Live's Punkie Johnson is peeling back the layers of her interesting food habit.

The comedian eats a whole lot of onions, averaging one to two every day, she shared on the latest episode of the Best Friends podcast, hosted by Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata. On the episode, Johnson and her best friend and fellow comedian Dicey were quizzed about their friendship, with Dicey first making the reveal when asked what annoys her about her BFF.

"She eats onions on everything," Dicey responded, "and her breath always smells like onions no matter what. She will light a whole car up."

Punkie Johnson attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala on December 01, 2022 in New York City. Punkie Johnson | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"I probably eat an onion a day," Johnson admitted later in the episode. "It depends. It could be two. Once, I read that onion is good for your heart. I don't know... Listen, I just read something, and I ran with it, alright?"

She clarified that she'll put a whole onion in spaghetti sauce, jambalaya, or anything she's making. "Whatever I'm cooking, I always use a whole onion," she said. "Then, sometimes as a midnight snack, I'll throw some onions in the pot, sauté 'em, and eat 'em as sautéed onion rings with ketchup. I love 'em... I mean, my breath, ugh."

It's not the first time Johnson has highlighted her very particular eating habits (and, you might argue, good taste). She told the Grub Street Diet column that she gets a Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell every Sunday morning after performing on Saturday Night Live. Her order includes "Mexican pizza with extra Mexican-pizza sauce, extra onions, and replace the beef with chicken." Extra onions. It all comes together.

Listen to the full episode below.

