Priscilla Presley says she and Riley Keough were 'never' on bad terms over Lisa Marie's estate

Priscilla Presley is setting the record straight on her recent legal dispute with granddaughter Riley Keough over late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

The Dallas actress maintained that there was no love lost between her and Keough following her decision to file a petition questioning the validity of her daughter's will, which listed Keough as its beneficiary, shortly after Lisa Marie's death at 54 in January. In May, it was reported that Presley and Keough had reached an undisclosed settlement agreement.

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," Presley told the Hollywood Reporter. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity."

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough

She didn't take kindly to the rumors surrounding the dispute and its effect on her family. "This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing," Presley continued. "In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."

In a Vanity Fair cover story published earlier this month, it was revealed that Keough had agreed to pay her grandmother $1 million, plus an additional $400,000 in legal fees, so that she would remain the sole beneficiary of the estate, which includes Elvis Presley's Graceland residence as well as the family's shares of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

After her mother's sudden passing, Keough explained to the outlet that it took the entire family "a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated." She added, "We are a family, but there's also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had."

Keough noted, "Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy."

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress described her grandmother as a "beautiful woman" and a "huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland."

"He was the love of her life," she said. "Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That's her whole life."

